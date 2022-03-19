  • Webb Simpson shoots 5-over 76 in round three of the Valspar Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Webb Simpson makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Webb Simpson sinks 12-foot birdie putt at Valspar

