Webb Simpson shoots 5-over 76 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Webb Simpson hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Simpson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Simpson to 1 over for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Simpson's 132 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Simpson's tee shot went 177 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 5 over for the round.