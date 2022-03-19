Viktor Hovland posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the third round of the Valspar Championship

Viktor Hovland hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Hovland finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Viktor Hovland had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hovland's 116 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Hovland hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.