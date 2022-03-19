Tyrrell Hatton shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Tyrrell Hatton hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Hatton's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 10th, Hatton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hatton to even for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

Hatton missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 under for the round.