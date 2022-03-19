Tyler Duncan shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Tyler Duncan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 11th at 10 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Duncan hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Duncan had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Duncan hit his 273 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Duncan to 6 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Duncan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to 6 under for the round.