Troy Merritt shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Troy Merritt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Merritt had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

Merritt his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Merritt's 128 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 13th, Merritt missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Merritt to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Merritt hit his 90 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Merritt had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.