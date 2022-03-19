Tommy Fleetwood shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Tommy Fleetwood hit 5 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 11th at 10 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Fleetwood at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Fleetwood's 115 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Fleetwood chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 5 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Fleetwood's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.