Tommy Fleetwood shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Valspar Championship
March 19, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood chips in for eagle at Valspar
In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Tommy Fleetwood chips in from just off the green to make eagle at the par-5 11th hole.
In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Tommy Fleetwood hit 5 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 11th at 10 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Fleetwood at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Fleetwood's 115 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 11th, Fleetwood chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 5 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Fleetwood's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
Fleetwood got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.
