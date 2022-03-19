Bogey-free 2-under 69 by Stewart Cink in the third round at the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Stewart Cink hit 5 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Cink finished his day tied for 14th at 9 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Stewart Cink's 127 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stewart Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Cink had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Cink chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Cink at 2 under for the round.