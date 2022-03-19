Shane Lowry putts well in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Shane Lowry hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lowry finished his day tied for 16th at 8 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Shane Lowry hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shane Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Lowry hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 16th, Lowry reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Lowry at 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Lowry's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.