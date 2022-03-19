Seung-Yul Noh shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Seung-Yul Noh hit 5 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

At the 560-yard par-5 first, Noh got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Noh to even-par for the round.

Noh tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Noh to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Noh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.