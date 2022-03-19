Scott Stallings shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Scott Stallings hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 16th at 8 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a 336 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Stallings chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Stallings's tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Stallings's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Stallings's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to 3 over for the round.