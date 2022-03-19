Sam Burns shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Sam Burns hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 3rd at 15 under with Justin Thomas; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; and Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Burns hit his 210 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a 216 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 third, Burns chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Burns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Burns missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Burns hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Burns's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 16th, Burns reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Burns at 4 under for the round.