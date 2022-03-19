  • Sahith Theegala shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Valspar Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Sahith Theegala throws a dart to set up birdie at Valspar

    In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.