Sahith Theegala shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Valspar Championship
March 19, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sahith Theegala throws a dart to set up birdie at Valspar
In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
Sahith Theegala hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 16th at 8 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Theegala hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Theegala had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.
On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Theegala hit an approach shot from 133 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Theegala chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.
