Ryan Brehm shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Ryan Brehm hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day in 72nd at 1 over; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Brehm got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 third hole, Brehm had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Brehm's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 4 over for the round.