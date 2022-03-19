Russell Knox putts well in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Russell Knox hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Russell Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Knox got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Knox hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Knox chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Knox chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.