Russell Knox putts well in round three of the Valspar Championship
March 19, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Knox chips in for birdie at Valspar
In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Russell Knox chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Russell Knox hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the 560-yard par-5 first, Russell Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Knox got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Knox hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Knox chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Knox chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.
