Strong putting brings Robert Streb a 6-under 65 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Robert Streb hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streb finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Robert Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Robert Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 third hole, Streb had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Streb chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Streb chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Streb's 166 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 4 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Streb hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streb to 5 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Streb to 6 under for the round.