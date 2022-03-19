Richy Werenski shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Richy Werenski hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a 266 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Werenski chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Werenski's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.