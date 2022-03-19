Paul Barjon shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Paul Barjon hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 49th at 4 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-5 first, Barjon's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to even-par for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Barjon chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Barjon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.