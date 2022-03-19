  • Paul Barjon shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Valspar Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Paul Barjon makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Paul Barjon's impressive second leads to birdie at Valspar

    In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Paul Barjon makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.