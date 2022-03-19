Patton Kizzire shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Patton Kizzire hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Kizzire hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kizzire hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Kizzire had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 13th green, Kizzire suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kizzire at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Kizzire had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.