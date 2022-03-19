Pat Perez shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Pat Perez hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Perez's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.