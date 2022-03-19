Nick Taylor shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Nick Taylor hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Taylor's tee shot went 188 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.