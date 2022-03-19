Nate Lashley shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Nate Lashley hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Lashley's 137 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Lashley hit his 139 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Lashley hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.