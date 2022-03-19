Mito Pereira shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Mito Pereira hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

Pereira got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pereira to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pereira's 135 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Pereira had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.