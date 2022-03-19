  • Mito Pereira shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Valspar Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Mito Pereira gets up-and-down for birdie at Valspar

    In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.