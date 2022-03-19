  • Michael Thompson shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Valspar Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Michael Thompson makes a 38-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

