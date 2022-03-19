Michael Thompson shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Michael Thompson hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Thompson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Thompson's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Thompson had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 4 over for the round.

Thompson hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.