Max McGreevy comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Valspar Championship

Max McGreevy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGreevy finished his day tied for 49th at 4 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Max McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Max McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to even for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, McGreevy's tee shot went 202 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, McGreevy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, McGreevy had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to even-par for the round.