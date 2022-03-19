Matthew NeSmith putts well in round three of the Valspar Championship

Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his day in 2nd at 16 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Matthew NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, NeSmith had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, NeSmith's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 23 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, NeSmith's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.