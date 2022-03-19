Matt Kuchar posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the third round of the Valspar Championship

Matt Kuchar hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Kuchar finished his day tied for 16th at 8 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Matt Kuchar had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Kuchar hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 16th, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Kuchar at 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kuchar's 143 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 5 under for the round.