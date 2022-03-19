  • Matt Kuchar posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the third round of the Valspar Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Kuchar sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Valspar

