Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 11 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Fitzpatrick's 119 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Fitzpatrick's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.