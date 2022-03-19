Martin Kaymer shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Martin Kaymer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kaymer finished his day tied for 49th at 4 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Kaymer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kaymer to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Kaymer's tee shot went 170 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Kaymer got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kaymer to 3 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Kaymer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kaymer to 4 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Kaymer reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kaymer to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Kaymer hit his 116 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kaymer to 2 over for the round.

Kaymer got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kaymer to 3 over for the round.