Luke Donald shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Luke Donald hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Donald chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Donald hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Donald's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Donald hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 4 under for the round.