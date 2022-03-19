Louis Oosthuizen shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Louis Oosthuizen hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 49th at 4 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Oosthuizen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Oosthuizen got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.