Kramer Hickok shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Hickok reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Hickok at 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Hickok's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 380-yard par-4 12th, Hickok reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Hickok at 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.