Kiradech Aphibarnrat finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 11 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 45th at 5 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Aphibarnrat got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.

Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Aphibarnrat chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Aphibarnrat his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 79 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Aphibarnrat chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to even for the round.