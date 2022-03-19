Kevin Streelman shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 14th at 9 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Streelman's 108 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 under for the round.

Streelman hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Streelman had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.