  • Kevin Streelman shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Valspar Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Kevin Streelman makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Streelman makes short birdie putt at Valspar

    In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Kevin Streelman makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.