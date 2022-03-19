Kevin Kisner shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Kevin Kisner hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 49th at 4 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a 226 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 second, Kisner chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kisner to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Kisner's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Kisner hit an approach shot from 119 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.