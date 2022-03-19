Justin Thomas shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Justin Thomas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 3rd at 15 under with Sam Burns; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; and Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under.

On the par-5 first, Thomas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 third hole, Thomas had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Thomas's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Thomas hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.