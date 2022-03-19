Strong putting brings Joseph Bramlett an even-par round three of the Valspar Championship

Joseph Bramlett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bramlett finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a 338 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Joseph Bramlett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Joseph Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Bramlett had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

Bramlett hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.