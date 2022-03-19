John Huh shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, John Huh hit 6 of 13 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Huh chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to even for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Huh's 156 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Huh's tee shot went 174 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.