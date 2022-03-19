-
-
Joel Dahmen comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Valspar Championship
-
March 19, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 19, 2022
-
Highlights
Joel Dahmen chips in for birdie at Valspar
In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Joel Dahmen chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
Joel Dahmen hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Dahmen finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
After a 324 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Joel Dahmen chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
After a 253 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 second, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Dahmen's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Dahmen had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
Dahmen missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
-
-