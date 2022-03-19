Joel Dahmen comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Valspar Championship

Joel Dahmen hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Dahmen finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a 324 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Joel Dahmen chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 second, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Dahmen's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Dahmen had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

Dahmen missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.