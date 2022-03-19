Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Jhonattan Vegas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a 337 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Vegas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Vegas had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Vegas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Vegas's 175 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Vegas's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Vegas got a double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.