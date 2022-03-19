J.J. Spaun rebounds from poor front in third round of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Spaun finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

J.J. Spaun got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving J.J. Spaun to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Spaun hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Spaun's 166 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.