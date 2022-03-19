Henrik Stenson shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Henrik Stenson hit 12 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stenson finished his day tied for 49th at 4 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 seventh, Stenson's 142 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stenson had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stenson to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Stenson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Stenson's tee shot went 157 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Stenson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stenson at 1 under for the round.