Harry Higgs shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Harry Higgs hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a 348 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Higgs chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Higgs's 186 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

Higgs his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Higgs chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Higgs had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Higgs got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 9 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Higgs hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.