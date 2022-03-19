  • Harold Varner III shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Valspar Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Harold Varner III chips it close to set up birdie at Valspar

    In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.