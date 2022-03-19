Harold Varner III shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Harold Varner III hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 49th at 4 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a 329 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Varner III chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Varner III's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 13th green, Varner III suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Varner III at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Varner III hit an approach shot from 267 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.