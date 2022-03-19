Greyson Sigg shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Greyson Sigg hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Sigg chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Sigg chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

Sigg missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Sigg hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.