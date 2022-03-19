Gary Woodland finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Gary Woodland hit 3 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Woodland got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Woodland's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Woodland's tee shot went 178 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.