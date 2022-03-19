Dustin Johnson shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Dustin Johnson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Johnson's tee shot went 191 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Johnson's tee shot went 151 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Johnson had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.