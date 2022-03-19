Doc Redman finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Doc Redman hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 49th at 4 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 seventh, Redman's 118 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Redman's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.