Denny McCarthy putts well in round three of the Valspar Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 49th at 4 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Denny McCarthy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.