Davis Riley delivers a bogey-free 9-under 62 in the third at the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Davis Riley hit 5 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Riley finished his day in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Davis Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Riley's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Riley had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Riley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Riley to 5 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 6 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Riley hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 7 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Riley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 8 under for the round.

Riley missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Riley to 9 under for the round.