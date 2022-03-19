David Lipsky shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, David Lipsky hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 49th at 4 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Lipsky's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Lipsky's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Lipsky hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lipsky to 3 over for the round.